JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Germany stamps authority on Lufthansa with $9.8 billion lifeline
Business Standard

'X AE A-Xii': Elon Musk makes slight changes in their baby's name5

The difference is only in the numeral part of the name which is now written in the Roman format

Topics
Elon Musk | Tesla Inc

ANI 

Elon Musk
Earlier this month, the celebrity couple hogged headlines for naming their son X AE A-12

Making a slight change to the name of their newborn, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his singer girlfriend Grimes have now named their first child X AE A-Xii.

The difference is only in the numeral part of the name which is now written in the Roman format.

Earlier this month, the celebrity couple hogged headlines for naming their son X AE A-12.

The change in the name came when an Instagram follower of the Canadian singer asked if she had considered changing the name of the child and she replied with, "X AE A-Xii." However, the performer didn't provide further insight concerning the reason behind the change.

Canadian singer Grimes gave birth to her first child on May 4. The 32-year-old had earlier taken to Twitter and explained the meaning of the baby's name.
First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 12:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU