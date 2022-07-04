Over 100 dead as flood continues to wreak havoc in Bangladesh: Report

-
The toll from Bangladesh's unprecedented floods has risen to more than 100, the authorities said.
According to a daily flood report of the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room on Sunday, the floods have killed 102 people in 27 of the 64 flood-affected districts between May 17 and June 28.
Most victims died from drowning, snake bites and lightning in the flood-hit areas, showed the report.
At least 7 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours as of Sunday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.
With roads washed away by the floods triggered by heavy seasonal rains and onrush of water from hills, the authorities have still been battling to deliver supplies in many northeastern and northern districts.
The floods have caused widespread damage to houses and crops across vast swathes of northern and northeastern regions.
Bangladeshi State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief, Md Enamur Rahman earlier told reporters that both the government and private agencies have been working together in the greater Sylhet region worst hit by the floods.
