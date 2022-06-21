Assam flood: Situation worsens as 11 die in last 24 hrs, death toll at 81

The flood situation in deteriorated further on Monday with the death of 11 more persons, taking the death toll to 81, officials said, adding that around 48 lakh people have been affected in 32 of the state's 34 districts.

Even as the and state agencies, including the Disaster Response Force, are working round-the-clock in the relief and rescue operations, the government has asked the Army to be on stand-by mode to reach out to the affected people.

According to the officials of the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the fresh deaths were reported from eight districts while seven persons are missing in five districts.

The officials said that since April this year, due to pre-monsoon and monsoon rain, 64 people including children and women were killed while 17 people died due to landslides.

An ASDMA bulletin on Monday night said that 47,72,140 people, including 10,43,382 children, have been affected by the floods.

In all, 810 relief camps and 615 relief distribution centres have been opened in all the affected areas. A total of 2,31,819 people are staying in the relief camps while over 1,13,485 hectares of crops have been damaged.

The water in five rivers -- Brahmaputra, Kopili, Beki, Pagladiya, Puthimari -- is flowing above the danger level at several places.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "Hon HM Amit Shah Ji called twice since morning to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. He informed that a team of officials shall soon be sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs to assess the damages caused by the natural calamity. Grateful to HM for his help."

Sarma on Monday held a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners to review the prevailing flood situation.

Considering the widespread damage caused by the floods, Sarma asked the DCs to use the services of NDRF and State Disaster Response Force personnel and if required the Army to reach out to the marooned people.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia in a letter to Prime minister Narendra Modi has sought special central assistance for flood-ravaged Assam.

