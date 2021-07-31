Procter & Gamble appoints Shailesh Jejurikar as the global COO

-
Procter & Gamble (P&G) on Friday announced the appointment of Shailesh Jejurikar as the global Chief Operating Officer (COO), making him the first Indian to do so.
This is in line with the change at the Chief Executive Officer level with Jon Moeller taking over from David Taylor.
"In October, Shailesh Jejurikar will become P&G's Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Shailesh will have profit/loss responsibility for P&G's Enterprise Markets (Latin America, India, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe)," P&G said in a statement.
He will also lead Information Technology, Global Business Services, Sales, Market Operations, New Business, Purchasing, Manufacturing, and Distribution efforts for the company, the company added.
Currently, Shailesh is the Chief Executive Officer of Procter & Gamble's largest business sector, Fabric and Home Care, which includes brands such as Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Febreze, Swifferand represents about one-third of total company sales and net earnings.
