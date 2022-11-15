JUST IN
World population hits 8 billion, grows 1 billion in just 12 years
Covid-19 lockdowns spark violent protests in China's Guangzhou City
Rapidly mobilise massive financing for clean energy alternatives: IEA
Pak-Afghan border shut for 2nd day as unprovoked firing escalates tension
India to produce 50% energy from renewables by 2030: Modi at G20 meet
Top US Fed regulator urges Congress to impose regulations on cryptocurrency
Nepal awards key expressway project near Indian border to Chinese company
Taliban leader orders Islamic Sharia law punishments across Afghanistan
India abstains on UNGA resolution calling for Russian reparation to Ukraine
EU condemns fresh Taliban restrictions on women in public parks, gyms
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis: PM Modi at G-20
Business Standard

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from UK

Shehbaz, 71, returned to Pakistan on Monday after taking a detour to London from the COP27 climate conference in Egypt to visit his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

Topics
Shehbaz Sharif | Coronavirus | Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tested postive for COVID-19, a day after returning from his trip to the UK, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday.

Shehbaz, 71, returned to Pakistan on Monday after taking a detour to London from the COP27 climate conference in Egypt to visit his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, Aurangzeb said the premier was feeling unwell for the past two days and took a COVID-19 test on Tuesday on the doctor's advice, which returned positive.

She appealed to the nation and to PML-N workers to pray for Prime Minister Shehbaz's speedy recovery.

This is the third time the premier has tested positive for the virus, after having previously contracted COVID-19 earlier this year in January and in June 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shehbaz Sharif

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.