JUST IN
Pak-Afghan border shut for 2nd day as unprovoked firing escalates tension
India to produce 50% energy from renewables by 2030: Modi at G20 meet
Top US Fed regulator urges Congress to impose regulations on cryptocurrency
Nepal awards key expressway project near Indian border to Chinese company
Taliban leader orders Islamic Sharia law punishments across Afghanistan
India abstains on UNGA resolution calling for Russian reparation to Ukraine
EU condemns fresh Taliban restrictions on women in public parks, gyms
G20 summit opens in Indonesia's Bali; Covid challenges, Ukraine in focus
Old sandals worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs auctioned for nearly $220K
UNGA approves resolution calling for Russian reparations to Ukraine
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
India to produce 50% energy from renewables by 2030: Modi at G20 meet
Business Standard

Pak-Afghan border shut for 2nd day as unprovoked firing escalates tension

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border remained closed for the second consecutive day as tensions ran high between the two countries after unprovoked firing

Topics
Afghanistan | Pakistan  | Border tension

IANS  |  Quetta 

Afghanistan map

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border remained closed for a second consecutive day as tensions escalated between the two countries after unprovoked firing.

The Chaman border, also known as Friendship Gate, which connects Pakistan's Balochistan to Afghanistan's Kandahar, was closed after an armed Afghan reportedly crossed into Pakistan's border and opened fire on the security troops, The Express Tribune reported.

The attack was followed by hours-long firing between Pakistani and Afghan border troops, prompting the closure of the key trade border between the two neighbours.

Meanwhile, Pakistan beefed up security measures in the aftermath of the firing from Afghanistan as the border remained closed for the second consecutive day and all pedestrians' movement and business activities were suspended.

"The border was closed after the untoward incident," Abdul Hameed Zehri, Deputy Commissioner Chaman, told The Express Tribune.

He said security has been tightened in the aftermath of the firing incident at the border.

Senior officials of the two countries have been in contact since Sunday, an official said.

On the other hand, the Afghan government has also tightened security measures on their side.

Moreover, people living on both sides of the border suffered difficulties as a result of the closure of the border.

Long queues of people and vehicles were witnessed on both sides.

--IANS

san/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Afghanistan

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 13:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.