Pak's continuation in FATF grey list vindicates India's position: MEA

India on Thursday said Pakistan's continution in the "grey list" of global terror financing watchdog, FATF, vindicated its position that the country has not taken any appropriate action against terror networks operation from its soil.
It vindicated our position that Pakistan has not taken appropriate action against terror outfits, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during an online media briefing.
FATF on Wednesday decided to keep Pakistan in the "grey list" as it has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM.
The decision was taken at the Financial Action Task Force's third and final plenary held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
On the Trump administration's decision to suspend H1B visas, Srivastava said India is assessing its impact on Indian industry.
