JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Diplomacy

India says China amassing troops and armaments on LAC a clear violation
Business Standard

Pak's continuation in FATF grey list vindicates India's position: MEA

FATF on Wednesday decided to keep Pakistan in the "grey list" as it has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM

Topics
FATF | Pakistan FATF

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
On the Trump administration's decision to suspend H1B visas, Srivastava said India is assessing its impact on Indian industry | Photo: Shutterstock

India on Thursday said Pakistan's continution in the "grey list" of global terror financing watchdog, FATF, vindicated its position that the country has not taken any appropriate action against terror networks operation from its soil.

It vindicated our position that Pakistan has not taken appropriate action against terror outfits, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during an online media briefing.

FATF on Wednesday decided to keep Pakistan in the "grey list" as it has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM.

The decision was taken at the Financial Action Task Force's third and final plenary held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the Trump administration's decision to suspend H1B visas, Srivastava said India is assessing its impact on Indian industry.
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 20:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU