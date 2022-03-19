'Pak will recognise Taliban regime when there's regional consensus'

-
ALSO READ
Al-Qaeda group in Afghanistan has grown 'slightly': Top US commander
Pakistan, Taliban resolve Afghanistan border fencing row: Official
Cross-border terrorism by Taliban seeks to destabilise Pak democracy: Rpt
Taliban hide drug trade revenue detail amid Afghan financial crisis: Report
Pak govt in talks with TTP militants for 'reconciliation': PM Khan
-
Pakistan will recognise the Taliban regime in Afghanistan when there is a consensus, particularly of regional countries, on the issue, Dawn news quoted Munir Akram, Islamabads UN envoy, as saying.
The question of recognition resurfaced on Thursday when the UN Security Council voted to establish formal ties with the Taliban-led Afghan government without extending diplomatic recognition to the regime.
Fourteen of the Council's 15 members voted for the resolution, while Russia abstained.
Russian Ambassador Vassily A. Nebenzia said he was compelled to abstain because attempts to secure consent from the host country for a UN presence were ignored.
Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said that since August 2021 when the Taliban captured Kabul, Afghanistan had entered a new phase and more flexibility was needed to deal with the situation.
Although Pakistan was the first nation to call for more flexibility in dealing with Kabul's new rulers, Islamabad too has not recognised the Taliban regime, Dawn reported.
Asked if the UN vote would influence Pakistan's position on this issue, Ambassador Akram said: "We will do it (recognition) when there's a consensus, especially among regional countries."
Six of Afghanistan's immediate neighbours are meeting in China next month and this would be one of the top issues on their agenda.
China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will attend the meeting.
A Taliban delegation will also participate.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU