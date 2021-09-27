Pakistan allows Afghan airline to operate Islamabad-Kabul flights

has allowed an Afghan airline to operate its flights from Islamabad to Kabul, a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official said on Sunday.

Kam Air - Afghanistan's largest private airline - will operate three flights a week, becoming the first Afghan airline to operate outside after the Taliban takeover, Anadolu Agency reported quoting Irfan Sabir, director of CAA Air Transport, as saying.

The permission, he said, has been granted at the request of Kam Air, which, until now, is the only Afghan airline to apply for the flight permit.

Initially, he stated that the airline might only operate chartered flights from Islamabad to due to limited passengers. In the coming days, he added, it might start commercial flights, Anadolu Agency reported.

Flight operations in came to a halt after the Taliban takeover of last month. The domestic flights were resumed on September 5.

According to the publication, Pakistan's state-run Airlines was the first airline to operate the first flight to on September 13, after the Taliban takeover.

Meanwhile, the Taliban on Sunday said that the airport in is fully ready for domestic and flights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)