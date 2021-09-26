French leader PSG beats Montpellier 2-0 for 8th straight win

-
French league leader Paris Saint-Germain relied on early and late goals to beat Montpellier 2-0 and make it eight straight wins.
Midfielder Idrissa Gueye scored in the 14th minute at Parc des Princes on Saturday. Striker Kylian Mbappe's intended pass for Neymar was deflected and landed at the feet of winger Angel Di Maria, who passed quickly to Gueye for his neat finish.
Substitute Julian Draxler had been on briefly when he met a sideways pass from Neymar, and slotted the ball through goalkeeper Jonas Omlin's legs from the right of the penalty area in the 88th.
PSG was again without superstar Lionel Messi, who has missed two games with a sore knee and is trying to get match fit for Tuesday's Champions League game against Manchester City.
Midfielder Ander Herrera hit the crossbar for PSG with a 20-meter strike shortly before the break.
English forward Stephy Mavididi went close to equalizing for Montpellier in the 62nd but standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas kept out his curling shot.
OTHER MATCHES
United States forward Timothy Weah set up the first goal and earned a penalty for the second as defending champion Lille won 2-1 at Strasbourg to move up to eighth spot ahead of Sunday's games.
Weah set up Canada striker Jonathan David from the left flank midway through the first half.
David netted from the spot in the 57th after Weah the son of Liberia President and former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah ran onto David's pass and was tripped.
Ibrahima Sissoko pulled a goal back for Strasbourg.
Third-placed Nice won 3-0 at struggling Saint-Etienne.
Amine Gouiri continued his fine form, putting Nice ahead in the 15th minute with his league-leading fifth goal of the season.
He enjoyed a touch of fortune this time, however, as his shot from about 30 meters was deflected past the goalkeeper.
Dutch winger Calvin Stengs netted 10 minutes into the second half to make it 2-0 and striker Andy Delort completed the scoring late on.
Lyon drew 1-1 with Lorient with both sides dropping points in their bid to join the top three.
Home side Lyon played with 10 men from the 15th minute onward after former Chelsea left back Emerson was shown a red card.
Armand Lauriente put Lorient in front five minutes later before Karl Toko Ekambi leveled for Lyon in the 50th.
It proved to be a frustrating night for Lyon as central defender Jason Denayer and forward Islam Slimani went off injured.
