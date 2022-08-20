Pakistan and India can't afford another war, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

-
ALSO READ
Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia's war against Ukraine
Kashmiri Pandit murder: Muslims stage protest against terrorists in Shopian
Pak PM Sharif expresses desire for peaceful ties with India: Media Report
Ending terrorism is only way for Pakistan to help Kashmiris: India
Google exec warns UNSC, says Ukraine a crystal ball for info warfare
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his country's strong resolve to maintain peace in the region, but added that sustainable peace in South Asia was linked to the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiris, and nothing short of it would work.
"We want permanent peace with India through dialogue as war is not an option for either of the countries," The News quoted the premier as saying said while speaking to a group of students from the Harvard University.
Sharif pointed out that Islamabad and New Delhi should have competition in trade, economy and improving the conditions of their people.
Pakistan was not an aggressor, but its nuclear assets and the professionally trained army are deterrence, he said, adding: "We spend on our military to protect our frontiers and not for aggression," The News reported.
The delegation consisted of students from diverse origins and academic backgrounds.
The Prime Minister welcomed students and held a candid discussion about contemporary challenges Pakistan was facing today.
In response to a question about the national economy and the IMF programme, the premier said that Pakistan's economic crisis stem from structural problems along with political instability in the recent decades.
He said the first few decades since the inception of Pakistan witnessed impressive growth across all sectors of the economy when there were plans, national will and the implementation mechanism to produce outcomes.
"Overtime, we lost the edge in sectors in which we were ahead. The lack of focus, energy and policy action led to reduction in national productivity."
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU