Pakistan poll body issues notice to Imran over 'contemptuous remarks'

-
ALSO READ
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Imran Khan's party seeks special security for him at Islamabad airport
Shehbaz Sharif, Putin quietly exchange letters to enhance ties: Report
Wives of Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, ex-PM Imran Khan richer than them: Report
-
Pakistan's top election body has issued a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for using "intemperate and contemptuous remarks" against the poll watchdog in recent political speeches.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday also issued notice against other PTI leaders and former ministers and directed them to appear in person or through counsel before the commission office in Islamabad on August 30, the Dawn newspaper reported.
The poll body accused the former Pakistan prime minister Imran of levelling baseless allegations at the ECP and its chief in his addresses both in the month of July and August, the report said.
Expressing vocal disapproval of the ECP and its chief, Imran and his supporters have has repeatedly demanded Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja resign. They even claimed that PTI won the Punjab by-polls despite the use of state machinery in PML-N's favour.
After a resounding victory in Punjab by polls, former Pakistan PM last month urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to resign, stating that his party won the elections despite the misuse of state machinery.
Pakistan's ruling PML-N party lost provincial government in Punjab province, after a decisive win by Imran Khan's PTI in the byelections to 20 seats. The Khan-led PTI won 15 seats while PM Sharif's PML-N managed to secure just 4 seats.
At a public address following his triumph in the Punjab province, Imran Khan insisted that early general elections still were the only solution to the country's current woes, the Dawn newspaper reported.
The PTI chief said that the CEC tried his best to turn the polls in favour of Shehbaz Sharif's PML-N.
"I am disappointed in the chief election commissioner. How could he let all this happen? He is not competent to run [the Election Commission of Pakistan] and is biased towards a political party. Raja should immediately resign."
Responding to Imran Khan's allegations, the ECP notice reads: "you [Imran] have willfully and intentionally scandalised, ridiculed, and maligned this commission and the members of the commission in order to bring the commission and its members into hatred in eyes of general public, which otherwise is an attempt to prejudice."
According to Dawn, the Pakistan election body found the remarks derogatory and in contempt under its rules and regulation.
It also berated the leaders for instigating the public against the ECP chief by using derogatory language which was an "attempt to prejudice the process of forthcoming election which constitute a clear contempt of the commission.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU