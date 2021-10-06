Pakistan Army transfers ISI chief Lt Gen Hameed in surprise reshuffle

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
BRICS for partnership in strengthening agro-biodiversity for food security
Hoping to build consensus on issues of concern at BRICS FMs meet: China
US: Trump urges Biden to reinstate travel ban on Muslim countries
PM Modi to virtually chair BRICS summit on September 9, says MEA
-
In a surprise move, Pakistan Army on Wednesday transferred the powerful spy agency ISI's chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and appointed him as Peshawar Corps Commander.
However, his replacement on the key post of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief was not immediately announced.
Hameed was appointed as head of the spy agency on June 16, 2019, in a military shake-up. He had previously served in the ISI as the head of internal security.
He is considered as close to Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and was appointed as ISI head at a crucial time due to several external and internal security challenges.
He oversaw the crucial changes in Afghanistan where the Taliban took control in August.
In September, he visited Kabul and told the media in a brief chat that "everything will be ok" in Afghanistan, when there were rumours about differences among Taliban ranks due to delay in the announcement of the government.
The Army, in an official statement, also announced two more senior-level postings.
Lt Gen Mohammad Amir was posted as Gujranwala corps commander, while Lt Gen Asim Munir was appointed as the Quarter Master General (QMG) of the Army, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU