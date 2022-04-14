Pakistan: Balochistan Governor resigns after Imran Khan-led govt's ouster

After the ouster of as Pakistan's Prime Minister, Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha, who hails from Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday resigned from his post, local media reported.

Ahmed submitted his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi, The Express Tribune reported.

"I would continue to play my role for the development of the country and nation," Agha said in a statement after tendering his resignation.

The outgoing governor belongs to Imran Khan-led Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Ahmed was appointed as the Governor on July 7 last year after the resignation of Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yaseenzai, The Express Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, despite several attempts by the PTI government to block the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Prime Minister was voted out of power as he lost the trust vote mandated by the Supreme Court's ruling.

As many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent during the voting.

has become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly. Notably, no Prime Minister has completed a full five-year tenure in Pakistan so far, according to reports.

Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former leader of Opposition, was elected the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan by the National Assembly of the country on Monday.

