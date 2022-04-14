Sri Lankans protesting at Galle Face reject PM Rajapaksa's offer for talks

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
ICC T20 WC, AUS vs SL highlights: Australia beats Sri Lanka wins by 7 wkts
ICC T20 WC: Magnificent Buttler helps England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs SL Highlights: England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
-
Amid the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka, a group of protestors at the Galle Face area, which they have renamed "Gota Go Gama", rejected the offer of talks extended by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa while pressing for the resignation of the ruling dispensation.
While rejecting the offer of talks, the protestors stuck to their two specific demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa must resign and all Rajapaksa family members must leave the government, Daily Mirror reported.
PM Rajapaksa on Wednesday had offered to hold talks with the protesters.
Sri Lanka Prime Minister's office earlier had confirmed that if the protesting youth are ready to meet him, the Prime Minister is ready to discuss the ongoing crisis situation in the country, Daily Mirror reported.
However, protestors wrote to PM Rajapaksa, saying they were not ready to meet him unless President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns and all Rajapaksa members leave the government.
The letter which was released on social media platforms by some activists said they will continue the "GotaGoGama" protest until their main two demands are met, according to Daily Mirror.
The island nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of the people in the island nation, resulting in massive protests over the government's handling of the situation.
Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the crash of the tourism sector.
Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has affected its capacity to import food and fuel. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.
The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU