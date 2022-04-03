Pakistan deputy speaker rejects no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan

-
Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday dismissed a no-trust motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it against Article 5 of the Constitution.
Suri chaired the crucial session after opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.
Opposition lawmakers, who earlier appeared confident of the success of the no-trust move as they made their way to Parliament House, protested against the decision.
The Opposition parties need 172 members of the 342-member National Assembly to orchestrate the defeat of Khan and already they have claimed the support of 177 members, more than the needed strength to oust the prime minister.
The combined opposition filed the no-confidence motion on March 8, setting a set of events leading to the day of voting and rise in the tension due to Khan's insistence that he was being targeted as part of the foreign conspiracy with the collaboration of top opposition leaders.
