Pak no-trust vote: PM Imran confident' of victory; Oppn eyes 'treason' case

Ahead of the crucial no-confidence vote, Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister has assured his ruling party lawmakers of victory while Leader Shahbaz Sharif said that a treason" case should be first registered against the premier.

The 69-year-old cricketer-turned politician is facing the no-confidence motion, which was tabled by the Leader of the in the National Assembly Sharif on March 28. The National Assembly is scheduled to vote on the no-trust motion on Sunday.

The prime minister needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition's bid to topple him. However, the claims it has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should immediately resign.

Khan, who is now facing the prospect of being run out in the number game in Parliament on Sunday with key allies deserting him and a sizable number of rebel lawmakers vowing to vote against him, said that the match is not over till the last ball. I am not worried about tomorrow... God willing, we will emerge victorious", The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

