Pakistan Interior Minister hints at early elections amid political crisis

Ahead of Opposition's no-confidence motion Session against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday hit out at the turncoats of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and hinted at 'early elections'.
While addressing a press conference post holding a meet with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the interior minister said that those who switch loyalties won't get any respect, reported ARY News.
"Those switching loyalties should keep in mind that early elections could be held in the country," the minister warned. "There are reports that Usman Buzdar is quitting. No one is going anywhere. Buzdar is also standing with PM Imran Khan like a rock," he added.
In retaliation to the dissident PTI members who are ready to quit the party, Rasheed said that the ruling party also have the support of the opposition Minister of the National Assembly (MNAs). At the press conference, he spoke of his proposal to the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for the imposition of emergency in the centre and governor's rule in Sindh and said that though he made the proposals however it was rejected by the PM.
Rasheed said the ruling PTI will hold a historic public gathering at Islamabad's Parade Ground on March 27. He also said that action against those who spread fake news against institutions, including the army and judiciary will be taken, He added that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan's top probe agency has been directed to take strict action against those using social media for peddling such fake news, reported the news channel.
The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. Khan is set to face a no-confidence vote against him today.
