Pakistan logs 6% growth in FY22, economy's size jumps to $383 billion

Fueled by imports and consumption, Pakistan’s econom­ic growth rate accelerated to 6 per cent during the last year of Imran Khan’s government — the highest pace in four years — helping to increase the size of the nation’s to $383 billion besides jacking up per-capita income.

The provisional GDP grow­th rate for the year 2021-22 is estimated at 5.97 per cent, ann­ounced the Planning Ministry after a meeting of the National Accounts Committee. The bro­ad-based growth was witness­ed in all the sectors of the eco­nomy, it added. The GDP is the monetary value of all goods and services produced in a year.

The nearly 6 per cent growth rate is higher than the official target of 4.8 per cent and far higher than the estimates of the Ministry of Fina­nce, State Bank of Pakistan, IMF, World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

The figure is provisional and subject to variations once the final results are available at the end of the fiscal year. The economic growth rate during the last two years of the PTI rule was slightly better than the PML-N’s last two years but both the governments failed to address structural problems of Pakistan’s . An attempt had been made to downplay the growth figures in the last year of the PTI government but the authorities dropped the plan after a report appeared in The Express Tribune.