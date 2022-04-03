Pakistan PM Imran Khan sparks chaos with disputed call for elections

Prime Minister threw into chaos on Sunday, calling for a fresh election after one of his political allies abruptly scrapped a no-confidence vote in a shock move that will be reviewed by the nation’s highest court.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, a member of Khan’s ruling party, cited “foreign interference” in cancelling a no-confidence motion brought by the opposition, which said it had the numbers to oust him and take power. Khan then asked the president to dissolve parliament, which was approved.

According to a media report, claimed that Donald Lu, the top American official dealing with South Asia in the US State Department, was involved in the alleged conspiracy to topple his government.

“The public decides who they want in power,” Khan, 69, told the nation in a televised address. “I want to tell the public to get ready for elections.”

The government later announced that Khan would continue as caretaker prime minister while the cabinet had been dissolved. Pakistan’s Supreme Court said it will review the decision regarding the no-confidence vote and the dissolution of parliament, though it’s unclear when the case will be heard.

The move risks leading to more political upheaval in Pakistan, which has been ruled by the military for nearly half of its history. Ahead of the vote, Khan had alleged evidence of an “ conspiracy” to unseat him led by the US, which has denied the allegations.

Pakistan’s army is “absolutely not” involved in the current political situation, army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar told Geo News. He didn’t immediately respond to questions sent by Bloomberg.

Khan for weeks had been under pressure to step down after key allies abandoned him ahead of the planned no-confidence vote on Sunday, as the nation grapples with Asia’s second-highest inflation. While he earlier floated the idea of calling an election, he couldn’t do so unless the opposition withdrew the no-confidence motion.

Pakistan’s opposition parties said the cancellation of the no-confidence vote was illegal and vowed to contest the move in court. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, who was set to take power if Khan lost the vote, told reporters the deputy speaker and Khan would be charged with treason for violating the constitution.

“We aren’t leaving the parliament,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a former prime minister and lawmaker of the opposition Muslim League-Nawaz party. “This is now test of the Supreme Court to protect the constitution and the country.”

In one sign of trouble for Khan, his deputy attorney general resigned in the wake of Sunday’s events. Raja Khalid, the second most-senior lawyer in the administration, called the deputy speaker’s ruling to cancel the no-confidence vote a “blatant violation” of the constitution and said he couldn’t defend the government at any forum.

“Imran Khan’s government has made a mockery of the constitution of Pakistan, and no dictator has done to and Pakistan’s constitution what has done,” Khalid said. “What has happened is illegal and unconstitutional.”

"Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court…" tweeted Zardari, the leader of the opposition PPP (Pakistan People's Party).

Military tension

Pakistan’s military, once a top recipient of American arms, has also sought a more balanced foreign policy after becoming increasingly reliant on China for weapons. Khan improved ties with both Beijing and Moscow -- meeting with Vladimir Putin just hours after the Russian leader ordered troops into Ukraine.

SC to hear arguments on parliament dissolution today

Pakistan Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing on dissolution of National Assembly till today, April 4, reported Pakistan’s Samaa TV.

The political turmoil has roiled Pakistan’s markets in recent weeks. The nation’s default risk as measured by five-year credit-default swaps has climbed and the rupee has traded at a record low against the US dollar.