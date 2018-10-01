Pakistan PM Imran Khan speaks to Germany's Merkel about dialogue with India

Pakistan on Monday spoke with German Chancellor and underscored the need for resumption of a comprehensive dialogue with India to address all outstanding issues, according to an official statement.

Chancellor Merkel telephoned Khan to congratulate him on his election victory and expressed desire to expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

She emphasised the importance of deepening bilateral relations, House said in a statement.

Khan briefed her on the regional situation, especially the importance of a in Afghanistan and relations with India.

"Chancellor Merkel expressed desire to expand cooperation in diverse fields and work together on issues of mutual interest at the regional and global levels," it said



Khan thanked the German Chancellor for her call and expressed the desire for further enhancing with Germany into a mutually beneficial, broad-based and long-term partnership, it added.

Khan told Merkel that Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in Europe and there is a substantial potential for cooperation in the spheres of energy and automobile sectors, and investment in hydroelectric power generation.

Merkel invited Khan to visit Germany at his earliest convenience and the Prime Minister accepted her invitation, the statement said.

The new government of Prime Minister Khan assumed office on August 18 after his party emerged victorious in the July 25 elections.

Separately, Khan called the President-elect of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohammed Solih to congratulate him on his victory in the recent Presidential elections.

"Underscoring that Maldives is entering a new era, the Prime Minster hoped that under the leadership of President-elect Ibrahim Mohammad Solih, the country and its people would achieve great success and prosperity," an official statement said.

Both leaders reiterated their resolve to further strengthen the bilateral relations, which are characterised by cordiality, religious affinity and close cooperation.

They also expressed desire to work closely on issues of mutual interest and for the benefit of peoples of both countries, it said.

The Maldivian President-elect thanked Khan for the telephone call and also congratulated him on assumption of the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He also invited the Prime Minister to visit Maldives at a mutually convenient date, the statement said.