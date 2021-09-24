Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to address UNGA virtually today

Prime Minister will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) virtually on Friday (4

Khan is expected to outline Islamabad's stance on a number of regional, global issues and set the country's engagement with its partners, ARY News reported on Friday.

He is the seventh on the list of speakers to address the on Friday.

Asim Iftikhar, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson on Friday said that "the situation in Afghanistan, and other areas of common concern including combating Islamophobia, corruption and illicit financial flows, as well as climate change" will be areas of focus, according to Geo TV.

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on the sidelines of the 76the session.

Qureshi in a tweet said, "Met @SecBlinken & reiterated Pakistan's focus on a relationship anchored in trade, investment, energy & regional connectivity. On #Afghanistan, PM @ImranKhanPTI consistently stated there is no military solution & is committed to facilitating inclusive political settlement.

