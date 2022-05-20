Pakistan reports 89 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate stands at 0.51%

-
-
Pakistan reported 89 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally of infected people to 1,529,560, the Health Ministry said.
Over 80 Covid cases were reported on THursday, Xinhua news agency reported.
A total of 30,379 people died from Covid-19 in Pakistan, with one more death registered, according to the Ministry's statistics.
On Monday, 17,343 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan, and the positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent.
At present, 86 active cases are in critical condition in the South Asian country.
