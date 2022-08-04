Pakistan's election commission to hold general elections by October: Report

-
Pakistan's election commission is preparing to hold general elections by October, one year ahead of schedule, according to a media report on Thursday.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the work of delimitation of constituencies and eliminated any objections regarding them, The Express Tribune newspaper quoted sources as saying.
"Work has been completed in all constituencies for all national and provincial seats, it quoted the source as saying.
The commission had earlier assured the country's Supreme Court that it would complete the delimitation of constituencies by August 4.
The ECP will publish the list of voters and constituencies by the end of August, said the source.
The last general election was held in July 2018 and the term of Pakistan's current National Assembly is till October 2023.
The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) -- which mostly comprises political parties in the ruling coalition, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) -- last week declared that the next general elections will be held at its scheduled time next year.
The general elections will be held on time and the current government will complete its term, said PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
