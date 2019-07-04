Pakistan's Imran Khan has $684,000 assets and four goats, no car: Report

Pakistan has assets worth 108 million rupees ($684,000), operates four foreign currency accounts and owns four goats.

The cricketer turned politician, who takes a chopper to work, doesn’t own a car and the first lady doesn’t possess any jewelry, The Express Tribune reported, citing assets disclosed by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The South Asian nation leader’s wealth dwarfs many of the 340 politicians that are part of the lower house of parliament. Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari owns assets worth 1.5 billion rupees, more than double his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari, who owns arms worth 16.6 million rupees and horses worth 10 million rupees.

“These number may give an idea but are not the actual worth,” said Samiullah Tariq, director research at Karachi-based Arif Habib Ltd. “They can sometimes be misleading since assets are valued at the time they were bought, not at current value.”

Khan has been leading a cost-cutting drive from the front. He has moved out of the official residence and sold unnecessary government assets including luxury cars.