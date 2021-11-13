Pakistan's rupee falls to record low after delay in IMF deal

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 74.61 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 2 paise higher at 73.66 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee gains 12 paise to 75.25 against US dollar in early trade
-
Pakistan’s rupee dropped to a record low on investor concern about the delay in the government reviving a $6 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.
The South Asian nation has been in talks with the Washington-based lender to renegotiate the program with relaxations in some terms, including electricity and fuel price hikes. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had earlier said the IMF deal would be completed in the week ended November 5.
The rupee weakened 0.9 per cent to close at 175.73 a dollar Friday, according to State Bank of Pakistan data.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU