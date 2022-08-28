Pakistan set to dodge short-term default; political turmoil grows

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, China
Shehbaz Sharif: A man who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks
Wives of Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, ex-PM Imran Khan richer than them: Report
Shehbaz Sharif govt to check ex-PM Imran Khan's assets and income
US congratulates Shehbaz Sharif, says looking forward to working with him
-
Pakistan is poised to evade a near-term default amid expectations the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will resume its $6 billion bailout program, but a rally in the nation’s assets may fizzle out amid escalating political tensions.
Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Tellimer Ltd. and Natixis SA predict Pakistan will win a loan approval from the IMF board when it meets on Monday, paving the way for the release of $1.2 billion in immediate funds. Two days later, focus will shift to a court hearing where former premier Imran Khan has been asked to appear as he battles a string of legal troubles.
But Pakistan needs financial help to deal with “overwhelming” floods, its foreign minister said on Sunday, adding that he hoped financial institutions such as the IMF would take the economic fallout into account.
Unusually heavy monsoon rains have caused devastating floods in both the north and south of the country, affecting more than 30 million people and killing more than 1,000.
“I haven’t seen destruction of this scale, I find it very difficult to put into words...it is overwhelming,” said Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in an interview with Reuters, adding many crops that provided much of the population’s livelihoods had been wiped out.
“Obviously this will have an effect on the overall economic situation,” he said.
The South Asian nation was already in an economic crisis, facing high inflation, a depreciating currency and a current account deficit.
The IMF board will decide this week on whether to release $1.2 billion as part of the seventh and eighth tranches of Pakistan's bailout programme, which it entered in 2019. Bhutto-Zardari said the board was expected to approve the release given an agreement between Pakistani officials and IMF staff had already been reached and he hoped in coming months the IMF would recognise the impact of the floods.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU