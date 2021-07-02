Pakistan top court lifts ban on popular video-sharing platform TikTok

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
UK lawmakers seek to reverse government's contentious foreign aid cut
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Maldives on two-day visit
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with Kuwaiti counterpart
Another recession looms for United Kingdom's economy as lockdowns bite
-
A top Pakistani court on Friday withdrew its earlier decision to ban the popular Chinese short video-sharing platform TikTok for spreading immorality in the country.
The Sindh High Court (SHC) on June 28 had asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the telecom regulator, to suspend the TikTok app on the complaint by a citizen regarding "immorality and obscenity" on the mobile app.
During a hearing on Friday, the PTA informed that access to the app was already blocked by it but it also requested the court to review its decision and allow it to restore the services.
The high court accepted the plea to lift the ban but it asked the PTA to expedite the process on the petitioner's request and issue a ruling by July 5.
PTA representatives assured the court that the appeal, seeking removal of 'objectionable content', will be decided upon by the court by the given date.
The court adjourned to meet again on Monday when the PTA would share the decision it made to address the concern of the petitioner so that indecent content on the app were not uploaded.
It was for the second time that the app has been banned this year after its suspension in March by the Peshawar High Court (PHC), which had taken action on a petition filed by several citizens.
However, the PHC after a few weeks lifted the ban by asking the PTA to take measures so that no "immoral content" was uploaded. Last year in October, the PTA for the first time banned TikTok after receiving complaints regarding indecent and immoral content but lifted the ban after just 10 days.
Then the app assured the PTA that it would operate as per local laws to ensure that no indecent content was uploaded.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU