Pakistan, Turkey collaborate to develop 5th generation fighter jet: Report

Close allies, Pakistan and Turkey are collaborating on the development of a fifth generation fighter jet, a media report said on Wednesday.
Temel Kotil, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) told Aaj News channel that Turkey and Pakistan were collaborating on the project.
Air Vice-Marshal Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (RIC) at National University of Science and Technology (NUST) confirmed that the two countries were building a fighter jet called the TF-X, the Business Recorder, a Pakistani financial daily newspaper reported.
This is a fifth-generation fighter aircraft for which Pakistan and Turkey are now collaborating, Riaz said, adding the NUST has previously conducted similar projects in collaboration with the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and Pakistan Air Force.
The officials did not further divulge any more details on the fighter jet and its development.
TF-X, a stealth twin-engine all-weather air superiority fighter in development by Turkish Aerospace Industries, is expected to make its first flight in the next three years, according to media reports.
Dr Riaz said Kotil and his team are in Pakistan, and keen to expand the scope of the facility.
In 2019, TAI opened its first office in Pakistan at the country's first technology park National Science & Technology Park.
Pakistan and Turkey have been involved in a number of defence projects, including the purchase of helicopters and the development of drone technology.
Last year, TAI signed a contract with Pakistan's National Engineering and Science Commission (NESCOM) to produce military drones, namely Anka unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the Business Recorder.
