Panel probing Capitol riot seeks contempt charge against Trump-era official

The US House committee probing the January 6 attack on the Capitol has voted in favour of seeking a contempt charge against former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

"The Select Committee has unanimously voted to adopt the report recommending Jeffrey B. Clark for criminal contempt," the panel said in a tweet on Wednesday.

