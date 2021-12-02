Panel probing Capitol riot seeks contempt charge against Trump-era official

-
ALSO READ
White House backs release of Trump records to January 6 committee
House January 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides
Emails show Donald Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election
US House approves select panel to probe Jan 6 Capitol Hill unrest
I'll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on January 6 incident: Pence
-
The US House committee probing the January 6 attack on the Capitol has voted in favour of seeking a contempt charge against former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.
"The Select Committee has unanimously voted to adopt the report recommending Jeffrey B. Clark for criminal contempt," the panel said in a tweet on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU