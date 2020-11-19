Pfizer says it's communicating with President-elect Joe Biden's team

-
Vaccine maker Pfizer says it's already in regular communication with US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team as part of ongoing efforts to keep all interested parties updated on its coronavirus vaccine and its distribution.
Spokeswoman Sharon Castillo says, There is no room for politics in this process.
Last Sunday, Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said the transition team planned to meet with Pfizer and other vaccine makers, as President Donald Trump continues to stall the formal transition process to a new administration.
Castillo said Wednesday that Pfizer maintains ongoing communication with the Trump administration, governors and leading lawmakers of both political parties in Congress. The Biden team is part of that effort.
Castillo says Pfizer is "communicating with both sides" during the transition.
There's no word yet on a formal meeting between Biden and the pharmaceutical chiefs.
