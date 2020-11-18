Vedanta Zinc suspends mining at South Africa's Gamsberg mine after accident

-
Vedanta Zinc International (VZI), a unit of Vedanta Ltd, has suspended all mining-related activities at its Gamsberg zinc mine in South Africa after a geotechnical failure trapped ten employees.
Eight of the workers were rescued after the accident at 0115 local time (2315 GMT) on Tuesday, and the company said efforts to locate and rescue the remaining two were its "main priority".
Gamsberg, which opened in early 2019, is owned 69.6% by VZI and 24.4% by Exxaro Resources, with the remaining 6% held by the Employee Share Ownership Plan.
At full production capacity in phase 1, Gamsberg will produce 250,000 tonnes a year of zinc in concentrate, according to the VZI website.
