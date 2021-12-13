Pfizer to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals at 100% premium in $6.7-bn deal

-
Pfizer Inc. agreed to buy Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal valued at about $6.7 billion, gaining potential therapies targeting immuno-inflammatory diseases.
The U.S. drugmaker will pay $100 a share in an all-cash transaction for San Diego-based Arena, bringing assets in gastroenterology, dermatology and cardiology, according to a statement Monday. That’s about double Arena’s Friday closing price.
Pfizer, collaborator with BioNTech SE on the widely used Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine, said the deal complements its capabilities in inflammation and immunology and will contribute to growth through 2025 and beyond.
ALSO READ: Booster shot of Pfizer can cut mortality from Delta variant by 90%: Study
Pfizer plans to speed up clinical development of etrasimod, Arena’s experimental treatment for immuno-inflammatory diseases, said Mike Gladstone, global president and general manager of the drugmaker’s inflammation and immunology business.
Arena surged 95% in U.S. pre-market trading. The boards of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.
Pfizer rose 1.6% before regular trading opened.
