PGA cancels agreement to hold tourney at Donald Trump's golf club

The PGA of America said its board voted to terminate an agreement to host next year’s PGA Championship at a golf course owned by President Donald Trump in New Jersey.
“It’s become clear that conducting the PGA championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission,” Jim Richerson, PGA of America’s president, said.
Entering the final week of his presidency, Trump is under mounting pressure after inciting a mob of rioters who stormed the US Capitol. That prompted the House of Representatives to take up a resolution to impeach him for the second time in less than two years unless Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment this week to remove him from office.
