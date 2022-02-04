Philippine CPI eases to 3.0% in Jan, central bank to meet on Feb 17

-
ALSO READ
Dec retail inflation rises to 6-month high of 5.59%; Nov IIP growth at 1.4%
Factory output decelerates in November, retail inflation spikes in December
Inflation spike: A dive into the long-term reasons throws up some surprises
Philippine President Duterte announces retirement from politics
India's retail inflation eases further to 5.3% in August
-
Philippine annual inflation eased to 3.0% in January from the previous month's 3.2% rate, the statistics agency said on Friday, reflecting slower increases in the price of food and utilities.
January's inflation figure, which was slightly below the 3.1% forecast in a Reuters poll, used 2018 as the base year and, at least for now, suggests no sign of price pressures pushing policy makers to tighten loose monetary policy.
"The BSP sees ample scope to keep a patient hand on its various policy levers, while keeping an eye on potential risks to inflation and the financial system," the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a statement.
The central bank, which has kept its policy rate unchanged at 2.0% since Nov. 2020, will meet on Feb. 17.
The Philippine statistics agency changed the base year for the consumer price index (CPI) to 2018 from 2012 starting in January,
resulting in new weightings for components of its CPI basket.
The rebasing resulted in a lower average inflation rate of 3.9% in 2021, which was inside the central bank's 2%-4% target.
"It supports the narrative that inflation is on its downward trajectory," BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno told reporters.
Inflation is projected to ease close to the midpoint of the central bank's 2%-4% target range for 2022 and 2023, which should allow
policymakers to maintain a stance of keeping interest rates low to support economic growth.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages remain the biggest commodity group in the rebased CPI basket, with a 37.75% weighting, followed by housing, water, electricity, gas and a grouping with other fuels, which have a combined weighting of 21.38%.
The rebasing is done periodically by the statistics agency to reflect changing consumption patterns and align the base year with the one used for gross domestic product.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU