Pittsburgh shooting: 11 killed, Trump calls for death penalty; top updates

In the deadliest "anti-Semitic attack" in US in years, a gunman opened fire at a Jewish on Saturday in the US city of Pittsburgh, killing at least 11 people and injuring several including three policemen.

The shooter has been identified as 46-years-old Robert Bowers. He surrendered after he was injured during an exchange of fire with the police.

The shooter, described as a white, heavy set with beard, was being questioned and treated at hospital. The FBI is investigating this as a "hate crime".

Here are the latest updates:

At least 11 people were killed and six were injured in the incident at

No children were among the fatalities and the six injured include four police officers but do not include the suspect, Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh's public safety director, told a press conference.

Trump to travel to Pittsburgh: Hours after the shooting claimed 11 lives, Trump said he will travel to the Pennsylvania city of

Trump -- who is in Illinois for a campaign rally ahead of key November midterm elections -- did not provide details of his trip that comes in the wake of the fatal shooting, which he earlier dubbed an "evil Anti-Semitic attack" and an "assault on humanity."

Death penalty for the shooter: The US Justice Department said the gunman will face federal charges that carry the death penalty.

"Hatred and violence on the basis of religion can have no place in our society," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said.

Perpetrator heard yelling 'all Jews must die': According to media reports, the shooter who targetted the Tree of Life on Saturday was reportedly heard yelling "all Jews must die" before opening fire.

Trump recommends death penalty for the mass shooter: Trump called for handing out death penalty to those responsible for mass shootings.

"They should pay the ultimate price". Results could've been "much better" had there been armed guards, he said.

"If they had some kind of protection inside the temple maybe it could have been different," Trump reiterated his well-known view on mass shooting, which has been criticised by rights bodies and political opponents.