JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

9 people arrested over alleged plot to plant bombs around Hong Kong
Business Standard

Plane with 28 people on board gone missing in Russia's Far East region

A plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday, local officials said

Topics
Russia | Planes

AP  |  Moscow 

flights, airlines, aircraft, passengers, flying, air travel
Representative Image

flights, airlines, aircraft, passengers, flying, air travel Representative Image

A plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday, local officials said.

An An-26 plane with 22 passengers and 6 crew flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana missed a scheduled communication, local emergency officials said.

According to the local transport ministry, it also disappeared from the radars.

An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 06 2021. 12:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.