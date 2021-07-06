Plane with 28 people on board gone missing in Russia's Far East region

-
ALSO READ
Could a $10-million system have saved lives in Kozhikode plane crash?
Biden welcomes EU call for sanctions on Belarus over Ryanair plane incident
PM Modi sends condolences to families of Indonesian plane crash victims
At least 6 killed as Mexican Air Force plane crashes in eastern region
Space plane start-up promises one-hour rides to anywhere on Earth
-
Representative Image
A plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday, local officials said.
An An-26 plane with 22 passengers and 6 crew flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana missed a scheduled communication, local emergency officials said.
According to the local transport ministry, it also disappeared from the radars.
An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU