16 security personnel killed in Taliban attack near Afghanistan's Salma Dam

-
ALSO READ
Taliban takes control of key district in Kandahar amid US troop withdrawal
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
No hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan: US Defence Secretary
Taliban threaten attacks if foreign troops stay in Afghanistan past May 1
20 killed, 34 wounded in series of violent attacks across Afghanistan
-
At least 16 security personnel were killed in an attack by the Taliban on a security checkpoint at the Salma Dam in western Herat province.
Salma dam located on the Hari River in the Chishti Sharif District of Herat Province in western Afghanistan was attacked on Sunday night by the Taliban, The Khaama Press reported citing local sources.
Sources claimed that the checkpoint and its equipment had fallen into the hands of the Taliban.
This dam is called the Afghan-India Friendship dam. It has a water storage capacity of 640 million cubic meters and an irrigation capacity of 2,00,000 acres of farmland from the Chishti Sharif District of Herat to the Zulfiqar area on the Iran Border.
This dam has been India's most expensive infrastructural project in Afghanistan in recent years.
Both the Taliban and government officials have not made any comments on this matter yet.
Meanwhile, Afghan forces have expressed the need to retake all the districts that have recently fallen to the Taliban. At least 10,000 members of Afghan commando forces are engaged in suppressing the Taliban across the country.
Afghanistan has been witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against the government.
This comes as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.
As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing completely.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU