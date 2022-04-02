Plot to assassinate Pakistan PM Imran Khan reported: Minister

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday claimed that a plot to assassinate Prime Minister (pictured) has been reported by the country's security agencies, ahead of Sunday’s no-trust motion against the premier.

Khan's security has been beefed up as per the government's decision after these reports, the Dawn newspaper quoted Chaudhry as saying.

His statement came a week after similar claims were made by Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda who had said that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate Khan over his refusal to ‘sell the country’.

Vawda had made the remarks on ARY News show over a letter Prime Minister Khan had brandished at the PTI’s March 27 show of strength here, claiming that it contained ‘evidence’ of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ to topple his government.

Vawda said that there was a threat to Khan's life.

He, however, did not reveal if the purported conspiracy to assassinate the premier was mentioned in the letter.

Vawda also said that Khan was told multiple times that bulletproof glass needed to be installed before his dais at the March 27 rally but he refused.

In a live address to the nation, 69-year-old Khan discussed a ‘threat letter’ and termed it as part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy.

He named the US as the country behind the threat letter in what appeared to be a slip of tongue. Prime Minister Khan linked the letter with the no-confidence motion against him by the Opposition in the National Assembly.

The US denied claims from Prime Minister that the Biden administration is seeking to oust his government.

Default risk up, currency sinks on turmoil

Investors are concerned the political struggle will distract the authorities from focusing on the yawning current-account deficit.



The nation’s default risk as measured by five-year credit-default swaps has climbed to the highest since 2013 after nearly doubling last month. One-month rupee forwards fell 0.7 per cent on Friday to 189.25 after sliding 3.1 per cent on Thursday. The nation’s 5.625 per cent dollar bonds due in December have already tumbled 5 per cent this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BLOOMBERG