PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in December: Report

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif may end his self-exile and return from London to lead his party in the next general elections, according to a media report on Saturday.
On Friday, it was reported that the 72-year-old three-time former prime minister was given a diplomatic passport by the PMN-L party-led government.
First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 16:06 IST
