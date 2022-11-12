JUST IN
Business Standard

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in December: Report

On Friday, it was reported that the 72-year-old three-time former prime minister was given a diplomatic passport by the PMN-L party-led government

Topics
Nawaz Sharif | Pakistan  | PML-N

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Nawaz Sharif
Nawaz Sharif | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif may end his self-exile and return from London to lead his party in the next general elections, according to a media report on Saturday.

On Friday, it was reported that the 72-year-old three-time former prime minister was given a diplomatic passport by the PMN-L party-led government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 16:06 IST

