Imran Khan wants to ruin Pakistan through agitation: Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister has accused his predecessor of attempting to ruin the country through his agitation.

Speaking to the media in London on Thursday after holding a third round of talks with his brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, said: "Defeat is the destiny of those who are doing the long march," The News reported.

The PML-N supremo said: "Let's pray for the betterment of . Let's pray to Allah for guidance on putting on the right path. Pakistan is in great difficulty... We have never listened to the dictation of mobs before and will not do so now."

Nawaz Sharif also confirmed to Geo News that he had received the diplomatic passport from the Pakistan government, saying "I have had this passport for a few days now".

A Sharif family member also confirmed that Nawaz Sharif's passport had arrived in London.

While condemning PTI's long march, Maryam Nawaz said that due to the ongoing agitation, the ordinary people were in great difficulty.

"People are stuck and facing difficulties. This is bad."

Both Nawaz Sharif and the Prime Minister did not answer questions about the appointment of the next army chief.

The two rounds of talks were also attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Punjab PML-N leader Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif resolved not to come under PTI's pressure, especially on their key demand of early elections, sources told Geo News.

Nawaz told Shehbaz to "continue doing his best to take Pakistan out of the economic crisis" and "not succumb to any kind of pressure".

The brothers resolved that the elections will be held on time and Khan's planned march on Islamabad will be dealt with legally, shared the source.

is likely to leave for Pakistan on Friday.

