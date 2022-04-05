Portugal to spend 32.7mn euros on Covid-19 medicines

-
The Portuguese government authorised an expenditure of 32.7 million euros ($35.9 million) for the purchase of medicines against Covid-19 in 2022, according to a government decree published.
The resolution of the Council of Ministers on Monday said the expenditure is necessary "because of the evolution of the pandemic situation," and aims to ensure the Portuguese people have access to "therapeutic options for the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus".
Signed by Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, the order authorises the acquisition of the antiviral drug Remdesivir, as well as funding for the storage and acquisition of vaccines against Covid-19, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Portuguese government said the expenditure is justified to "put an end to the pandemic" and provide "therapeutic alternatives to treat infected people", such as "monoclonal antibodies," "oral antivirals," and "immunomodulators".
Access to these medicines can only be granted through a centralised procurement procedure within the framework of the Strategy for Covid-19 Therapeutics program, whose management is the responsibility of the European Commission. (1 euro $1.10)
