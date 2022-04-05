Afghan security forces launch clearance operation in eastern province

The Afghan security forces have launched a clearance operation in Jalalabad city, capital of eastern Nangarhar province, and the surrounding districts as the latest preventive measures to ensure a high level of security, the local government said.

The clearance operation was launched on Sunday by the security forces of the Interior and Defence Ministries as well as the National Intelligence Agency, the government added on Monday in a statement.

The operation aimed at arresting and eliminating the thieves, kidnappers and other culprits who had already been listed by the security forces, the statement said.

"During the operation, civilians and private properties would be safe and all cautionary measures had been put in place. Nangarhar residents should not worry about this operation," the statement added.

It said that dozens of policewomen also take part in the house to house search which is part of the operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Sunday, a hostage was freed in Jalalabad. Weapons and ammunition as well as several state-owned vehicles were also found and seized as a result of the ongoing operation, the statement added.

The statement called on citizens to help the security forces during the operation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)