Powerful earthquake of 5.7 magnitude strikes off shore of Greece's Crete

A 5.7 magnitude has been registered off the shore of the Greek island of Crete, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The tremor was recorded at 16:28 GMT, with the epicentre of the located 55 kilometres (34 miles) of the city of Heraklion at a depth of 60 kilometres.

No tsunami alert has been declared. There are no reports about any damages or victims caused by the

lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates. The movement of the African plate to the north - where the Eurasian plate lies - sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.

The seismic activity in resulted in the so-called Late Bronze Age eruption of the Santorini volcano in the 2nd millennium BC, which triggered huge tsunami waves and caused the decline of the Minoan civilization.

