'Resolutely opposed' to US decision of banning WeChat, TikTok: China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Saturday it was "resolutely opposed" to the U.S. decision to ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night.
If the United States does not correct its mistakes, then China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate interests of Chinese companies, the ministry added without giving details.
