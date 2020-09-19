'Resolutely opposed' to US decision of banning WeChat, TikTok: China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Saturday it was "resolutely opposed" to the U.S. decision to ban and video-sharing app from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night.

If the United States does not correct its mistakes, then will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate interests of Chinese companies, the ministry added without giving details.

