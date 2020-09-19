'Resolutely opposed' to US decision of banning WeChat, TikTok: China

JUST IN
China's Commerce Ministry said on Saturday it was "resolutely opposed" to the U.S. decision to ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night

Reuters  |  BEIJING 

tiktok
TikTok | Photo: Bloomberg

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Commerce Ministry said on Saturday it was "resolutely opposed" to the U.S. decision to ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night.

If the United States does not correct its mistakes, then China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate interests of Chinese companies, the ministry added without giving details.

 

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; editing by Grant McCool)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 10:48 IST

