Pressure on Boris Johnson after Tories' poll defeat

-
ALSO READ
Johnson eyes post-coronavirus economy as UK Conservatives meet
Boris Johnson moves to Plan B Covid measures as UK logs more Omicron cases
Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel retain top jobs as UK PM Johnson shuffles Cabinet
Britain emerges as a test case in Europe as it attempts to control Covid-19
In U-turn, UK's Boris Johnson to quarantine after Covid-19 contact
-
Boris Johnson's Conservatives on Friday lost control of a parliamentary seat they have dominated for nearly 200 years, ratcheting up the pressure on Johnson from his lawmakers, who are in mutinous mood after a series of crises and scandals.
The defeat was described as 'a kicking' for the Conservatives, substantiating fears expressed publicly and privately that the party's reputation and electoral prospects are now suffering under Johnson's leadership.
The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Helen Morgan, won the North Shropshire seat by nearly 6,000 votes, overturning a 23,000-vote Conservative majority from 2019. "Our country is crying out for leadership. Mr Johnson, you're no leader," Morgan said in her victory speech.
"Clearly the vote in North Shropshire is a very disappointing result and I totally understand people's frustrations. I hear what the voters are saying in North Shropshire and in all humility I have got to accept that verdict," Johnson told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU