Pro-EU lawmakers seek to block no-deal Brexit by stopping govt funds

Pro-European Union lawmakers will seek next week to block a new prime minister from taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal and against the will of parliament by trying to cut off some of the government’s funding. Former Conservative Attorney General Dominic Grieve Margaret Beckett have tabled an amendment to routine finance legislation set to be nodded through early next week. Senior Conservative lawmaker Ken Clarke added his weight to their bid, saying he would vote for the amendment.

The amendment is aimed at denying funds to certain government departments unless parliament has ratified a deal, or Withdrawal Agreement, with the EU, or lawmakers have agreed to Britain leaving without a deal.