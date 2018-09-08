Proposed US tariffs may hit watch: Apple to officials; does not name iPhone

A "wide range" of products including its Watch would likely be hit by the proposed US tariffs, the company told US trade officials, but it did not name the as among the products affected.

AirPods headphones, some of Apple's Beats headphones, and its new HomePod smart speaker also face levies as part of proposed 10 per cent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, according to an unsigned letter the company submitted on Wednesday to US officials as part of a public comment period.

"Our concern with these is that the US will be hardest hit, and that will result in lower US growth and competitiveness and higher prices for US consumers," Apple said in the letter.

Apple has not responded to requests for comment.

The letter did not mention the iPhone, which accounted for about two-thirds of its $229 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year. Reuters had reported that the Apple Watch was likely to be affected by the

Shares of the maker slipped 1 per cent in extended trading.

Apple also said that computer parts for its US operations would be hit by the tariffs. The company said that the "main logic boards with microprocessing units" could face levies, along with equipment used for research and development.

On Apple's most recent earnings call in July, Chief Executive said the company could face such tariffs "related to data centres."