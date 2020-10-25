Quarterly earnings, global trends to steer markets this week: Report

this week will be steered by the ongoing quarterly earnings season and global trends with the focus shifting to the US elections, analysts said.



may also witness volatility amid derivatives expiry this week.

"Going ahead, market is likely to remain in a tight range as US election draws near. We expect more stock-specific action given the prevailing earnings season and mixed global cues. Apart from the US election, investors would watch out for ECB and Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy statement and US GDP data this week," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

All eyes are on US for updates on the stimulus package and upcoming presidential elections, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.

"News on Covid-19 cases in Europe will also remain on the participants'' radar. Volatility usually remains high in stocks during the earnings and we''re seeing a similar trend," Mishra said.

Investors would monitor quarterly earnings data from frontline companies like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bank Of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki India, Indusind Bank and RIL.

"We believe markets, both global and domestic will focus on the upcoming US elections and expect volatility to spike in the near term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex rallied 702.52 points or 1.75 per cent.

Other major factors like rupee-dollar trend and Brent crude movement will also be crucial for market direction.