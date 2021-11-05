Questions-and-answers site Quora prepares for IPO in early 2022: Report

-
ALSO READ
IPO frenzy can dent secondary market liquidity, cap market upside: Analysts
Electronics Mart files paperwork for Rs 500 crore initial public offering
MobiKwik turns unicorn ahead of initial public offering
What is an IPO and how does the process work?
Shyam Metalics' Rs 1,107-cr initial public offering to open on Jun 14
-
US knowledge-sharing website Quora Inc has kicked off preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) in early 2022, according to people familiar with the matter.
Quora has in recent days held talks to hire investment bankers and lawyers for a stock market debut in New York, the sources said. The Mountain View, California-based company was valued at around $2 billion in a private funding round in 2019, and hopes to be worth more than twice that in an IPO, one of the sources added.
The sources, who requested anonymity because the preparations are confidential, cautioned that the timing and size of the flotation are subject to market conditions and could change.
A Quora spokesperson said the company does not "comment on rumors."
Quora's listing plans come on the heels of a record-breaking year for IPOs. A number of big-name tech startups including Stripe, Instacart, Rappi and GoPuff are preparing to go public next year, sources have told Reuters.
Reddit, another social media company, is also preparing to go public in 2022 and is close to hiring advisors for its listing, Reuters has reported.
Founded in 2009 by former Facebook executives Adam D'Angelo and Charlie Cheever, Quora gained popularity on the back of its search engine optimization technology, which provides users with answers to uncommon questions.
While it began as a simple question-and-answer site, it expanded its offerings to include blogging. According to a recent blog post from the company https://quorablog.quora.com/New-Quora-Subscription-Products, over 300 million people use Quora every month.
The company has struggled to generate revenue beyond advertising. In the blog post, D'Angelo said Quora would launch a subscription feature that would allow creators to charge for content.
Silicon Valley-based venture capital giant Benchmark Capital and Peter Thiel are among Quora's early investors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU